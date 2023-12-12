Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.68. The stock had a trading volume of 156,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

