Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of PI stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,796. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 33,682 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,341,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 33,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,341,263.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $57,659.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 10,572 shares worth $639,321. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

