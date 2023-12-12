Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 58,660 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,660 shares during the period. Merus accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Merus were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 151,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Merus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 217,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Merus by 3,725.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Merus Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

