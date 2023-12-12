SRB Corp Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

