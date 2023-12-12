SQN Investors LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000. Datadog accounts for approximately 4.5% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,099,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Datadog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,020 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of -956.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

