SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 2,098 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 47.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 44,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 110.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

