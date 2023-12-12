Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

