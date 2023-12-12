SRB Corp Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

FOXA stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

