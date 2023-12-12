Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.0 million-$256.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.4 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.690 EPS.
Smartsheet Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of SMAR opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.