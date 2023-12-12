Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.0 million-$256.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.4 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.690 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

