SRB Corp Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,564,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,849 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,093,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.7 %

PACCAR stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

