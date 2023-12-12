Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Raised by SRB Corp

SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 0.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNA opened at $281.07 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $220.21 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

