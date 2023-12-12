Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $202.85 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

