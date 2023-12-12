Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,560 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

