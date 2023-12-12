Readystate Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KURA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

