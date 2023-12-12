RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.85 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

