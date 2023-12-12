Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

