RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

