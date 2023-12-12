RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

