RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

