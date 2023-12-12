RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 567 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4,725.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.