RBF Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 240.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,472 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $18,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $260,000.

SQQQ opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

