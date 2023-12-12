iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

