SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 8,939 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,094,000 after buying an additional 69,506 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

