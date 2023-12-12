Osmosis Market Cap Hits $529.58 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $529.58 million and $74.12 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

