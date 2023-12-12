BNB (BNB) Price Tops $252.45 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.30 billion and $1.30 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $252.45 or 0.00603425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,696,416 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,696,467.31334105. The last known price of BNB is 250.17862098 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1833 active market(s) with $1,474,339,527.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

