Blur Price Down 10.6% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $38.55 million and approximately $148.78 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,147,682,867.1993911 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.47584263 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $144,612,828.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

