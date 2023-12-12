Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Billion

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 213.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 206.3% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $197.22 million and $1.30 billion worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.