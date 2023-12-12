Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

