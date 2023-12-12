QUASA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,704.74 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $118,659.93 and $4,704.74 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,974.25 or 1.00100841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011224 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003621 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011224 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,360.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

