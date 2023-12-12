Comparing Hesai Group (HSAI) and Its Rivals

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hesai Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million -$43.61 million -18.30 Hesai Group Competitors $713.22 million $15.10 million -3.97

Hesai Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 91 213 314 7 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hesai Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hesai Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 198.58%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -211.19% -327.87% -36.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hesai Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

