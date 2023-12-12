Analyzing TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TKO Group and Atlanta Braves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion 9.82 $195.59 million $1.29 56.82 Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TKO Group and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.

TKO Group currently has a consensus price target of $111.60, suggesting a potential upside of 52.25%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TKO Group beats Atlanta Braves on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

