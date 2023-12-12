Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

