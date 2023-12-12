Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

