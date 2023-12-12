Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.80 Million in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $723,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 144.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 110,227 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,491 shares of company stock worth $2,176,552 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

