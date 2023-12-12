Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.06, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

