Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.06 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

