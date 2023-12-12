Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.75 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 81.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 46.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STLA opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

