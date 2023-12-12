Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.99 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $226.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average of $184.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $227.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,996 shares of company stock valued at $34,006,355. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

