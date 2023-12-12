Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 132.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,541,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

