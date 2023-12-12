DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 878.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,944 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,928,489 shares of company stock valued at $70,387,490. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.