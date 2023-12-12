Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 295.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

