Seven Eight Capital LP Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1,490.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

