Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 220,479 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1,005.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,479 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 786,354 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GT. HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.