Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Acadia Realty Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 1.80% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $24,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 288.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

