Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,874,000 after purchasing an additional 654,792 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,263,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,453,000 after buying an additional 136,045 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

