Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Buys 154,883 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,883 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 3.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.