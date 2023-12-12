Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,334 shares during the quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.