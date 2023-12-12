Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
