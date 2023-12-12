Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,455 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 2.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.13%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

