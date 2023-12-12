Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 12,719 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Veris Residential comprises 0.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Veris Residential worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRE opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

